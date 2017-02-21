Carrie Underwood Reveals That Her Husband Wears Make-up

February 21, 2017 8:18 AM By U-Turn Laverne
It’s amazing what you can learn about a person with a simple game of “Never Have I Ever.”  Carrie Underwood sat down with “In Style” magazine and played the game revealing a few secrets, including that she puts make-up on her husband!

Remember Mike Fisher is a professional hockey player and we all know that comes with a few black eyes and bruises. Carrie told In Style that, “He plays hockey, so sometimes he gets bruises or cuts on his face and stuff like that. And if we have a red carpet I’ll be like, ‘Can I take care of that?”.

Check out the video to see what other beauty secrets Carrie reveals to In Style.

 

 

