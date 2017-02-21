David Cassidy Retires Amid Dementia Diagnosis

David Cassidy has announced that he is retiring after being diagnosed with dementia. Cassidy, best known for his role in the 1970s TV series “The Partridge Family,” made the announcement after forgetting song lyrics and having slurred his words during a performance this past weekend. Cassidy also shared with People Magazine that he watched his grandfather battle the disease as well as his mother “disappear” into dementia until she died at age 89. He also said that he was “in denial” but part of him knew it was coming.