Eric Church Puts A Halt To 25,000 Tickets Bought By Scalpers

February 21, 2017 9:23 AM By Darlene Evans

Scalpers buyin’ tickets for an Eric Church concert?   Forgettaboutit!

Eric Church put the halt and cancelled over 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were bought by scalpers and is making them available for his fans to buy.

Mind you… Eric has done this in the past but, this is the largest group of tickets he’s keeping from scalpers, where they can go for double or triple the regular price.   Eric told The Associated Press that he’s going to do everything he can do to stop what he calls “a criminal organization that’s making millions.”

Thanks for lookin’ out for us Eric.   : )

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

First Undercover Concert Of The Year Set For March 21
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live