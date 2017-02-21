Eric Church Puts A Halt To 25,000 Tickets Bought By Scalpers

Scalpers buyin’ tickets for an Eric Church concert? Forgettaboutit!

Eric Church put the halt and cancelled over 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were bought by scalpers and is making them available for his fans to buy.

Mind you… Eric has done this in the past but, this is the largest group of tickets he’s keeping from scalpers, where they can go for double or triple the regular price. Eric told The Associated Press that he’s going to do everything he can do to stop what he calls “a criminal organization that’s making millions.”

Thanks for lookin’ out for us Eric. : )