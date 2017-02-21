First Undercover Concert Of The Year Set For March 21

It’s coming! The first KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert of the year is coming back to Gulfstream Park and you don’t want to miss it!

Just like in previous years, the headliner will be one of the hottest country stars around but we can’t tell you who it is.

In 2016, headliners included Lee Brice, Gary Allan and Billy Currington!

These are some of the most wanted tickets in town, but just like previous years, tickets cannot be bought.

You have to win your way in!

The highly anticipated FIRST Undercover Concert of the year is Tuesday, March 21st at the Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park. The venue is Standing Room Only.