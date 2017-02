The other night Kacey Musgraves was interviewing George Strait in a Facebook Live Chat.

We always wonder about the songs that got away. Songs they didn’t record for one reason or another. Yep… George was pitched Tennessee Whiskey back in the 80s.

George said….

“It was a record for — George Jones cut it. A lot of people cut that record. And Chris Stapleton just nailed it.”

Wonder what will happen at the ACMs. Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey” is up for Song of the Year.