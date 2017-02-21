Gotta Watch Dog & Baby Waitin’ For Daddy

FORT CARSON, CO - AUGUST 18: Ayden Kaplan, 3, reacts upon seeing his father Staff Sgt. Joshua Kaplan, while standing next to his mother Kendra, 5 months pregnant, on August 18, 2009 in Fort Carson, Colorado. She had brought the sealed envelope with an ultrasound to the arrival ceremony, so that they could learn the baby's gender together. The Kaplans will be having a baby boy, conceived during Joshua's mid-term leave in March. Approximately 575 soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat team from the 4th Infantry Division returned Tuesday following a 12 month deployment to Iraq. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)