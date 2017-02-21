Marian Hill Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff
Marian Hill have announced tour dates for 2017.
The Brooklyn-based duo of Jeremy Lloyd and Samantha Gongol are riding high on the success of their hit single “Down,” and will embark on headlining run this May.
One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, or NRDC. Check out the group’s full tour itinerary below.
05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/30 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews
06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Power and Light
06/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio
06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore
06/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Sun Radio Show
06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
