After Battle With Cancer, Jake Owen And His Father Share A Special Moment

There’s a couple reasons why Jake is my favorite artist. 1. His music is dope. 2. He’s a good dude. (REAL) 3. He golfs. If you golf, you’re my boy.
Recently he got to share a very special moment with his father at the most iconic spot in all of golf, Pebble Beach. While you’d think it’s special because of that alone, it wasn’t until you read the post by Owen that you really understood just how special that moment truly was.
Wow. One of the coolest photos ever. Standing on the 18th green next to the ocean at Pebble Beach. Dad and I watched as my buddy and partner @jordanspieth tapped his putt on for the WIN. The REAL winner is my Dad. 3 years ago I wanted him to carry my golf bag for Pebble Beach…I look forward to every year. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with throat cancer and ended up with a feeding tube and massive amounts of radiation. He lost 35lbs and watched the tournament with my mom from his @mayoclinic bed in the height of Minnesota winter. I shed a tear this morning when I found this photo thanks to @weinsteinphotobooks. My Dad is BACK! Cancer free and healthy. Carrying my golf bag! Fulfilling a lifelong dream. This is what life is all about. I love you Dad and couldn't be more proud of you.