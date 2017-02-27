After Battle With Cancer, Jake Owen And His Father Share A Special Moment

There’s a couple reasons why Jake is my favorite artist. 1. His music is dope. 2. He’s a good dude. (REAL) 3. He golfs. If you golf, you’re my boy.

Recently he got to share a very special moment with his father at the most iconic spot in all of golf, Pebble Beach. While you’d think it’s special because of that alone, it wasn’t until you read the post by Owen that you really understood just how special that moment truly was.