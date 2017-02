Actor Bill Paxton passed away yesterday at the age of 61. Paxton’s family issued a statement saying the actor died following complications from surgery. Bill Paxton was currently starring in the CBS series “Training Day” and had completed filming but there is no word if the network will air those episodes. Some of the Texas natives films include “Apollo 13,” “Twister” and “Titanic.”

Paxton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and their 2 children.