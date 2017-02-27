The Oscars Experience Envelope Drama

February 27, 2017 7:42 AM By U-Turn Laverne
The Oscar for the Best Picture went to…Well, at first it went to “La La Land” but it turned out to be a mistake and instead the real winner for Best Picture was “Moonlight.”  According to the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, which oversees the Oscar envelopes, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelop.  It turns out they were mistakenly given the envelope for the Best Actress winner and that is why they read “La La Land” as the winner.

Congrats to our local guys who wrote and directed “Moonlight.”

 

