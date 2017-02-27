Will Blake Shelton Quit The Voice? It’s On Tonight.

February 27, 2017 10:39 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, The Voice

The 12th season of “The Voice” is on tonight@ 8:00.   The coaches this season joining Blake Shelton will be Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

Luke Bryan will be Blake’s adviser this time.

Blake told the “Tennessean” …. “It really does feel like my baby now.  When that show goes live… Adam and Carson and me steer that ship.   It matters to us.   I’ve given it so much of myself… I’m not ready to walk away yet.   I will be… but not yet.”

Blake said he can’t imagine turning on the TV an seeing someone else in his big red chair.    I can’t either Blake! – Darlene Evans

 

 

