Garth Brooks Celebrates 5 Millionth Ticket Sold

February 28, 2017 7:29 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Congrats to Garth Brooks on his latest career milestone. This past Friday night while performing in Canada Garth sold his 5 millionth ticket.  This is the 2nd time Garth has reached this milestone, he did it during his tour in the 90’s but in 100 cities, this time around he reached the 5 millionth ticket in just 60 cities.

The President of Ticketmaster and the President of Arenas for Live Nation, joined  Trisha Yearwood onstage where they presented Garth with a commemorative plaque honoring the 5 millionth ticket sold on his current tour.

Garth also honored the very couple who helped him achieve his 5 millionth ticket sold.  According to TMZ, Garth surprised the couple with two cars, a Lexus SUV and a Nissan truck, a $5 thousand dollar Amazon shopping spree, $5 grand to spend on an Edmonton mall spree and the gifts did not end there the couple also one a trip for 2 to the Wynn in Vegas, and a ton of Garth and Trisha Yearwood merchandise!  Congrats to Garth and the lucky couple!

