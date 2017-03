Oh no!!! It’s never a good thing when you have a piece of your house laying in your driveway! Let alone your chimney!

The singer, who is from Oklahoma and is no stranger to storms, was caught in the bad storms up in Tennessee. Cue the ‘Blown Away’ reference.

Woke up to tornado sirens and hail…our chimney is currently in our driveway…tree limbs everywhere…feels like home. #okie — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 1, 2017

