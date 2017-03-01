Chuck Wicks In Car Accident

Mr. “Stealing Cinderella” Chuck Wicks was in a car accident Monday and is lucky to be alive and not paralyzed.

Chuck is now doing radio… mornings on Nashville’s Nash FM. Word is… Chuck and his co-hosts were on their way to New Orleans in a major rainstorm when the car hydroplaned and the vehicle rolled over twice an stopped in a ditch.

Chuck said…. ”

“Talk about slow motion … It was if the world literally stopped. When the vehicle did finally stop, I immediately heard Ty say, ‘Is everyone OK … Is everyone OK.’ Then, for some random reason, I just starting checking my teeth and body and checking where everyone was. At this moment, it was safe to say I was in shock. Throughout the entire process, I remember my neck just getting stiffer and stiffer, and between the shock of everything and being soaken [sic] wet from rolling through the water-filled ditch, I couldn’t stop shaking. I told the paramedic I had neck and head pain, and they immediately put me on the backboard / stretcher. As my head got stiffer through the ride and I knew everyone else was OK, I started to panic a bit … and honestly I was scared. When the doctor looked at my results and said I was lucky to be walking and talking, then I knew something wasn’t right.” Chuck continued to say….”So here’s the deal … I fractured my skull and I also have a cervical vertebrae fracture in my C2 region. What does this mean? It means I’m lucky I’m alive and not paralyzed.”

Chuck is hoping that he will be released from the hospital today… but he will have to be in a neck brace for about 3 months.