Season 24 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars returns on MONDAY, MARCH 20 and the stars who will be taking to the dance floor are:

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater