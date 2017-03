Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be hosting the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards and they have plans to prevent an Oscar like flub…While sitting down with The Tennesseean Dierks said that, “Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction. At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show.” I think a lot of us would be okay with that Luke:)

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards airs at 7 p.m. April 2 on CBS.