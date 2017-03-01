What’s That On Your Forehead?

I’ll betcha today you see some people with black ashes on their foreheads and maybe you are wondering … What is that?

Today is “Ash Wednesday.” A day that some Christians… 1 out of 4… mark as the 1st day of Lent. It is a time of penitence and reflection leading up to Easter Sunday.

Clergy burn the ashes from Palm Sunday and make the sign of the cross on people’s foreheads. The priest will say… “For dust you are and to dust you shall return.”

Not meant to be depressing of course… just a reminder to us that our lives are short and we are simply mortals.

It used to be… only Catholics observed Ash Wednesday. Not anymore. Lots of other denominations are too.

Some Christians refer to Lent as the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the desert constantly being tempted by Satan.

Do you observe Ash Wednesday?