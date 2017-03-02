Accountants Are Uninvited To Future Oscars

Not everyone is welcomed back to the Oscars after the big flub this year. The two accountants, who everyone is saying is the reason for the big Best Picture flub, have been told they are not welcome back to next years Academy Awards. Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers were in charge of the Oscars winners’ envelopes during the show, but when it came time to announce Best Picture, Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope and announced “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.”

TMZ is also reporting that the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has had to hire the two accountants bodyguards because they are receiving death threats on Twitter…Social media trolls are the worst!