Is April The Giraffe Ever Going To Deliver Her Baby?

So the world has been watching and waiting for the arrival of April the Giraffe’s baby and it looks as if it could be soon. According to the Animal Adventure Park’s latest Facebook update, “Keepers were able to get hands on the belly and make “contact” with baby! April appears a little more on edge – but only in the sense of not being as “lovey” as usual.” It could be any moment so make sure you keep watching above!

