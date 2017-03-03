Sheryl Crow Announces New Album ‘Be Myself’ and 2017 Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Sheryl Crow returns in 2017 with her ninth studio album, Be Myself, and she shared the first single, “Halfway There,” via a lyric video today (March 3rd).

Crow said she was inspired to go back and listen to her earlier music to see what struck fans as being so authentic about her writing. “But it wasn’t about repeating myself,” she insisted in a statement. “It was about revisiting where I came from and seeing where that would take me now.” Crow added that Be Myself is especially topical. “This past summer, because of what was going on in the world and particularly in the United States; I began to feel a sense of urgency about writing,” she said.

Besides releasing a new album, Crow will hit the road this spring for a North American tour. She announced 13 confirmed dates today with more to come.

Be Myself drops April 19th. Check out the tracklist, video for “Halfway There” and tour dates below.

Be Myself tracklist:

Alone In The Dark Halfway There Long Way Back Be Myself Roller Skate Love Will Save the Day Strangers Again Rest of Me Heartbeat Away Grow Up Woo Woo

Tour Dates

4/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom

4/28 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Spring Jam

4/29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

4/30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

6/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

6/10 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

6/11 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

6/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center

6/24 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

6/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

6/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

6/29 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Fest

7/14 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater