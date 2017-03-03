Taco Bell Wedding & Gown Made Out of Burrito Wrappers

March 3, 2017 11:36 AM By Dina B
Filed Under: Burrito Wrapper Gown, Burritos, Las Vegas, Taco Bell, Taco Bell Wedding, Vegas, wedding, Wedding Gown

This summer, couples can purchase a $600 Taco Bell wedding package and “Walk up to the counter and order a wedding right off the menu” at the Vegas location.

Of course you could always try to win a free wedding at TB. Taco Bell is holding a national contest which kicked off on Wednesday and they are encouraging fans to submit photos or brief videos showing why they should win a free wedding at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas. 

Check out one outrageous pic from the contest of a wedding gown made out of burrito wrappers. Yes burrito wrappers. 🙂

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Win A Trip For Two To The ACM Awards
Walk For The Animals

Listen Live