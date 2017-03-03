Taco Bell Wedding & Gown Made Out of Burrito Wrappers

This summer, couples can purchase a $600 Taco Bell wedding package and “Walk up to the counter and order a wedding right off the menu” at the Vegas location.

Of course you could always try to win a free wedding at TB. Taco Bell is holding a national contest which kicked off on Wednesday and they are encouraging fans to submit photos or brief videos showing why they should win a free wedding at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas.

Check out one outrageous pic from the contest of a wedding gown made out of burrito wrappers. Yes burrito wrappers. 🙂