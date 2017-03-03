Text On The 10’s Weekend For Universal Orlando Tickets

It’s two jaw-dropping theme parks­, spectacular on-site hotels, unforgettable dining, and incredible entertainment, all in one convenient location. Experience the thrills of Universal’s Islands of Adventure™. Take a starring role in some of the biggest movies and TV shows ever created at Universal Studios Florida™. Stay in the heart of it all at one of the resort’s uniquely themed on-site hotels. Enjoy the best in restaurants, live music, movies, shopping and more at Universal CityWalk™. With action, thrills, and excitement for all ages, Universal Orlando™ Resort is the vacation your family really wants. Plus, Florida’s Biggest Party just got bigger with 50 nightly parades, 12 amazing concerts and more – it’s Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras, every night from February 4 through March 25.

MARDI GRAS CONCERT LINEUP:

2/4 – Trace Adkins

2/11 – Ne-Yo

2/18 – Collective Soul

2/19 – X Ambassadors

2/25 – Fifth Harmony

3/4 – Yandel

3/5 – Olivia Newton John

3/11 – UB40

3/12 – Toby Keith

3/18 – Jason Derulo

3/19 – Earth, Wind & Fire

3/25 – The All-American Rejects



Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando™ transports guests to a paradise in the heart of the tropics. Blue waterfalls cascade over lush grounds, and in the distance, the calming sounds of steel drums call guests to take in the scenic views and ease into ‘island time’. Reminiscent of a leisurely estate in the heart of the tropics, every comfort has been built into this brand new hotel. With a luxuriously landscaped resort-style pool to the inviting island charm of the guest rooms and suites, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is the perfect place to plan an unforgettable island escape. Guests of this on-site hotel enjoy exclusive benefits at Universal Orlando™ including Early Park Admission* one hour before the theme park opens to the public; water taxi and shuttle service to and from the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk™ and much more. Get ready to be transported to paradise.

Text on the 10’s all weekend and you could win the Grand Prize package for four including an onsite hotel stay and four (4) 1-Day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme park to catch Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras, Florida’s Biggest Party now through March 25.

Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The contest runs Saturday, March 4th at 7:00 a.m. through Sunday March 5th at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cues to text on the 10’s and text the keywords to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance to win.

