Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Himself with Celebrity Apprentice.

March 6, 2017 8:23 PM By Dina B
Arnold Schwarzenegger has terminated himself with “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” Now, Get To The Chopper! 🙂 

The former California governor told CNN in a statement that he will not be returning to host the show, which was once hosted by President Donald Trump. “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage,” Schwarzenegger said in the statement.

NBC has not commented on Schwarzenegger’s decision, nor if they will renew the show for another season with a new host or not. Ratings were much lower with Arnold instead of The Donald but it wasn’t horrible. Yes, I enjoyed watching the show with Trump a bit more but I think his kids on the show also added to it as well.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” wrapped up its season last month. “American Ninja Warrior” host Matt Iseman was crowned the winner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

