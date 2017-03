Michigan boy, Kid Rock takes the “buy American” initiative very serious. Kid Rock wants you to grill like a Rockstar with his all new American Badass Portable Grill.

In the promotional video he talks about the millions of factory jobs lost since 2000 and that this grill is 100% American. Kid Rock also knows a thing or two about concerts and tailgating and this grill looks like it would be a perfect companion during concert season.

Check it out…