New Rascal Flatts Album On The Way

Looks like Rascal Flatts will release their 10th album on May 19th. It will be called… “Back to Us.”

Jay said…. “There was a nostalgic feeling between the three of us while in the studio for this record, a feeling that was more reminiscent of our first albums. The journey we’ve all been on together is unreal, and I can honestly say I’m even more excited about what is ahead for us.”

The guys have been together making records for 18 years. Just celebrated their 16th #1 song … “I Like the Sound of That.” Also… nominated for Vocal Group of the year at the ACM’s.

They will be coming down our way Saturday, March 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.