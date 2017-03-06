New Rascal Flatts Album On The Way

March 6, 2017 1:47 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Back to Us, Rascal Flatts

Looks like Rascal Flatts will release their 10th album on May 19th.   It will be called… “Back to Us.”

Jay said….       “There was a nostalgic feeling between the three of us while in the studio for this record, a feeling that was more reminiscent of our first albums. The journey we’ve all been on together is unreal, and I can honestly say I’m even more excited about what is ahead for us.”

The guys have been together making records for 18 years.   Just celebrated their 16th #1 song … “I Like the Sound of That.”   Also… nominated for Vocal Group of the year at the ACM’s.

They will be coming down our way Saturday, March 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

 

