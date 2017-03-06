Text To Win Tickets To Tortuga Music Festival

March 6, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Tortuga Music Festival

The upcoming 3-day Tortuga Music Festival is celebrating its fifth year with the hottest country headliners around including Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton.

The show also features Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion and so many more!

All this week, KISS 99.9 wants to send you to the Tortuga Music Festival for free!

Just listen to the code words at 7:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 2:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. all week long and text them to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning.

The contest runs Monday, March 6th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday March 10th at 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) 3-Day General Admission tickets to the Tortuga Music Festival on April 7th, 8th, and 9th. The festival is located at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd on Fort Lauderdale beach.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

