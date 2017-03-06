The “Brawny Man” Is Takin’ A Break

March 6, 2017 8:55 AM By Darlene Evans
Brawny Man, Brawny paper towels, Brawny Women

Move over Brawny Man.    In honor of International Women’s Day Brawny paper towel company will swap the Brawny man with 4 powerful women.

You won’t find the women on the packaging… their images will appear on the brand’s social media accounts during Women’s History Month.

#StrengthHasNoGender  showcases…

CEO and President of Alvarado Construction…Linda Alvarado.

WNBA player … Sein Cash

Firefighter… Maureen Stoecklein

Dean and President of the Morehouse School of Medicine… Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice.

They will all sport the traditional red and black Brawny Man flannel too.

 

From a girl who has always loved a flannel shirt on guys and girls… i like this.   btw… Love the Brawny man too.   : )  – Darlene Evans

 

