3 Songs You Need To Hear

I can’t stop listening to these 3 songs. I love them all so much so I’m not about to put them in order of importance, so here you go.

Ryan Griffin – “Back Seats And Burnt CDs”

Very ‘John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16’ but still very much it’s own sound. He also co-wrote Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Dibs’.

Oh btw, Ryan is from DAVIE!!!

LANco “Greatest Love Story”

I have my wife to think for this one. She hit me up quick when she heard it for the first time and I’m glad she did! LANco was at Tortuga last year and then down in Key West for a little performance that really did nothing but make me really sad that I missed them at Tortuga! Haha! Was still cool seeing them in The Keys. This song reminds me of something you’d hear out of the Lumineers and for me, that’s a good thing!

Kip Moore “More Girls Like You”

Nothing surprising here considering I practically love everything Kip puts out but this song sneaked up on me!

If you like recent Kip, you’ll like this!