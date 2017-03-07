ACM Performers Announced

March 7, 2017 10:23 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: 2017 ACM Awards, 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan

The first round of performers was revealed for the 52nd ACM Awards…nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris are all set to perform.

Plus, The Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance at Country Music’s Party of the Year, performing with Florida Georgia Line for a must-see performance.

“52nd Academy of Country Music Awards” will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS.

