Kids Getting Sick From Hand Sanitizer

March 7, 2017 9:36 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: CDC, hand sanitizer, sick children

New report  came out again from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention… over a 3 year period… 70,669 kids in the US ages 12 or under got sick as a direct result from hand sanitizer.

This info comes from reports that the Poison Control centers across our US of A reported between 2011 and 2014.

Get this… 62,000 cases were related to the kids drinking it. The different fruity fragrances were appealing too.

Lots of the children experienced vomiting, pain, red eyes and 5 kids fell into comas, 3 had seizures, 2 had respiratory depression and some with hypoglycemia.

944 of the cases were older children between 6- 12 years old.  The report indicated that the older children might be deliberately misusing or abusing alcohol hand sanitizers.

 

 

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Win A Trip For Two To The ACM Awards

Listen Live