Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” is being transformed into a musical. According to Playbill.com, Reba’s 1991 hit will hit the stage during a 2 day developmental lab by the Margot Astrachan and the Peccadillo Theater Company . Other country songs that will also be featured in the musical include “I Walk the Line,” “Redneck Woman,” “Before He Cheats,” “Hit the Road, Jack,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” “Fancy” opens for its 2 day run on March 16th at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre.