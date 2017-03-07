You Can Waste Away In A Margaritaville Community

If you’re getting ready to retire, you’re going to want to find that lost shaker of salt and get ready to waste away in Margaritaville Parrot Heads….Ok enough with the puns.

Jimmy Buffett has teamed up with a developer to create an island themed community called Latitude Margaritaville near Daytona Beach. According to the “Miami Herald” the tropical island-themed development will be for those who are 55 plus and will include live entertainment, a private beach clubbed and so much more.

