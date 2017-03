According to People, Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck are not throwing in the towel just yet. Ben and Jen, announced their separation back in June 2015 — and sources say they aren’t back together but they have decided to keep working on their marriage after going through a recent rough patch that nearly led to a permanent split. Fans of course have been hoping they would work it out too.

Jennifer and Ben share three kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The full issue hits shelves Friday.