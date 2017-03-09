AmazonFresh Is Delivering To Parts Of South Florida

March 9, 2017 8:08 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Amazon, AmazonFresh, grocery

If you hate grocery shopping this is for you. Amazon is introducing parts of South Florida to AmazonFresh. AmazonFresh will deliver everything to your door from milk to cereal for its Amazon Prime members and a 14.99 monthly fee after the free 30-day trial,

According to the Miami Herald  AmazonFresh’s delivery area includes Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Westchester, Kendall, Hollywood, Miramar and parts of Fort Lauderdale.

Click here to see if your zip code is serviced by AmazonFresh.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Win A Trip For Two To The ACM Awards

Listen Live