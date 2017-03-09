AmazonFresh Is Delivering To Parts Of South Florida

If you hate grocery shopping this is for you. Amazon is introducing parts of South Florida to AmazonFresh. AmazonFresh will deliver everything to your door from milk to cereal for its Amazon Prime members and a 14.99 monthly fee after the free 30-day trial,

According to the Miami Herald AmazonFresh’s delivery area includes Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Westchester, Kendall, Hollywood, Miramar and parts of Fort Lauderdale.

Click here to see if your zip code is serviced by AmazonFresh.