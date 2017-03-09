Brett Young Shares Something He Can’t Do Without

March 9, 2017 8:52 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: blankie, Brett Young, Darlene Evans, KISS 999, Sleep Without You

So that handsome thing Brett Young who’s recent hit song is “Sleep Without You” told CMT….

“I’m so not embarrassed to admit that I’ve still got my blankie from childhood. Somebody asked me recently asked me, ‘Do you admit that you sleep with that?’ Yeah, that’s there for life.”

When he comes down our way Saturday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m. up there at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre we will have to see that blankie.  He says he will be bringing it with him.

Brett also has a lifestyle brand named “Caliville” which sells a lot of branded hats.

Ya know… Brett was a baseball player at Ole Miss … injured his shoulder and that how he decided he wanted to pursue country music.   Sure glad he did!

 

