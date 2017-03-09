“People Are Crazy” Is Now A Brand Name

March 9, 2017 8:38 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Billy Currington, Darlene Evans, KISS 999, People are crazy

Looks like Billy Currington is going to have a “People Are Crazy” brand.   Yep… it’s in the works.   No details yet on what that will be tho’… t-shirts…etc.

Billy said…”It kind of gave me the idea of one day to start “People Are Crazy” itself. Kinda like the ‘Life is Good’ thing. And other companies out there like that. It’s new, it’s in the works at the moment.”

His hit “People Are Crazy” inspired the brand.   He always gets such a huge reaction from that song.

Of course … Billy is also known as the “coconut man”.  He used to sell coconuts to the tourists in Key West.   He also has his own line of coconut water called “Wett” made with coconuts imported from Thailand.

Wishing you the best in this one Billy.   I’d buy it!  And… i did!  – Darlene Evans

