Ticket Blitz Locations For Upcoming KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert

It’s almost time for the return of the KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert! Our first of the year takes place at Gulfstream Park on March 21st.

Just like in previous years, the headliner will be one of the hottest country stars around but we can’t tell you who it is.

In 2016, headliners included Lee Brice, Gary Allan and Billy Currington!

These are some of the hottest tickets in town, but tickets cannot be bought. You have to win your way in!

BUT — You can also try and get them at several different events. Here is the list so far. We will be adding locations as they are scheduled so keep checking back here:

March 11: 11a-1p, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes



March 12: 11a-1p, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes



March 16: 8p-10p, Twin Peaks, 2000 University Drive, Davie



March 16: 6p-8p, Keg South Kendall, 12805 SW 136 th Avenue, Miami

Avenue, Miami

March 17: 8p-10p, Keg South Naranja, 27591 South Dixie Hwy, Miami



March 18: 11a-1p, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes



March 18: 10p-12a, Juana’s Latin Sports Grille, 11602 City Hall Promenade, Miramar



March 19: 1p-3p, Twin Peaks, 2000 University Drive, Davie



March 20: 6p-8p, Tijuana Taxi, 4400 S. University Drive, Davie



March 20: 8p-10p, Uncle Al’s, 8200 Griffin Rd, Davie

The next undercover concert is Tuesday, March 21st at the Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park. The venue is Standing Room Only.