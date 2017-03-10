Carrie Underwood Receives Sweet Birthday Message from Loretta Lynn

By Amanda Wicks
Even though she’s a celebrity in her own right, Carrie Underwood can’t help but geek out when she gets to interact with some of her favorite artists and actors.
Country legend Loretta Lynn called Underwood today (March 10th) for her 34th birthday, and she fully lost it. “Ummm… @LorettaLynn just called and sang me happy birthday! How is this my life? #bestpresentever #happybirthdaytome #legend,” she tweeted.
There’s lots of love to go around in Underwood’s world lately. Her birthday falls just days after her son Isaiah’s, and she wished her baby boy a happy 2nd birthday on February 27th.
Also, check out her awesome Walking Dead birthday cake.
