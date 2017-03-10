Did Miley Cryus Secretly Marry Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. They split up in 2013 but reconciled and re-announced their engagement back in October.

Billy Ray Cyrus just sparked a Miley Cyrus fan frenzy last night on Instagram. Billy Ray posted a photo of Miley in a white dress with the caption…”I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” Billy Ray wrote on Instagram. After the reaction to his photo went viral, he was bombarded by Instagram and Twitter followers demanding answers.

So are they married? Miley Cyrus’ manager confirms to Us Weekly that Miley and Liam, are not married. “[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress,” her manager adds of the snap posted by Billy Ray Cyrus.

Well, there you have it, No Mrs. Hemsworth just yet. Check out the pic that started the fan freak out below…

 

Listen Live