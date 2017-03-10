Dolly Parton Spreads Her Wings as a Cartoon Chicken

By Amanda Wicks

Dolly Parton will make a special appearance on an upcoming children’s show, but it’s not exactly as herself. Parton will play a famous country music chicken named Nolene (a wink to her famed song “Jolene”), and now fans can see what she looks like in a new teaser.

Parton’s character Nolene appears on an upcoming episode of the children’s animated series, Lily’s Driftwood Bay. With her trademark sense of humor, she bragged about Nolene’s celebrity status in the animal kingdom. “Nolene is a very famous chicken, maybe one of the most famous chickens there ever was,” she told Billboard.

She added, “I think it’s important to develop the imagination of children. They need to learn to dream because if they can dream, they can make things happen.” Parton has long taken an interest in fostering creativity and imagination in children. Her non-profit Imagination Library helps children develop a love of reading by providing them with books.

Parton as Nolene will appear on Sunny Side Up on March 13th at 9:00 am EST on the 24-hour pre-school network Sprout.