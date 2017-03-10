Happy 34th Birthday Carrie Underwood

Om gee…. It’s been 12 years since Carrie Underwood became our “American Idol.”

She still likes to step away from the spotlight and go home and just be Carrie.

Carrie said…

“You forget. You’re in your celebrity bubble and I don’t want to be in that bubble. It’s fun sometimes. But for your heart and for you as a person, you just kind of need to step away and just be real.”

Carrie is really going to enjoy being a wife and mother this year. No real big plans for her.

You know… Carrie had never been on an airplane before American Idol?