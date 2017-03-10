Happy 34th Birthday Carrie Underwood

March 10, 2017 8:45 AM By Darlene Evans

Om gee…. It’s been 12 years since Carrie Underwood became our “American Idol.”

She still likes to step away from the spotlight and go home and just be Carrie.

Carrie said…

“You forget. You’re in your celebrity bubble and I don’t want to be in that bubble. It’s fun sometimes. But for your heart and for you as a person, you just kind of need to step away and just be real.”

Carrie is really going to enjoy being a wife and mother this year.  No real big plans for her.

You know… Carrie had never been on an airplane before American Idol?

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Undercover Concert Ticket Blitz Locations
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Win A Trip For Two To The ACM Awards

Listen Live