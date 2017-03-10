Listen to Zac Brown Band Go Looking for the ‘Real Thing’

By Amanda Wicks

Zac Brown Band go looking for the “Real Thing” on the new single from their forthcoming album Welcome Home.

Throughout the song, the “real thing” changes. At first, it applies to whiskey—really, really good whiskey—and then to the kind of love that stops people in their tracks and finally to music. But the point isn’t what people have a connection with, so long as it has quality.

“Quality,” in this instance, seems to suggest “American.” On the second verse, Brown sings about meeting a woman who showed him what real love meant and he describes her as “All-American fine.” The country comes up once more in the chorus. “Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing/ And you can’t go back once you get a taste/ Everything is second rate/ I’m talkin’ genuine, made-in-the-USA/ Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing,” Brown sings. The song is a subtle ode to American-made.

Welcome Home is due out May 12th. Fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of “Real Thing” as well as the previous track they shared, “My Old Man.”