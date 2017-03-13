Environmental Activists Destroy Hole On Trump’s Golf Course

March 13, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Bryan, Donald Trump, golf, Golf Course, News

This is absolutely ridiculous.  You’re going to sit here and tell me this is justified??  Idiots.

I’m not just mad because I’m golfer, LOL, I promise.  I’m mad because this isn’t how you get a point across.

The Washington Post published this statement from the protesters:

“In response to the president’s recent decision to gut our existing protection policies, direct action was conceived and executed on the green of his California golf course in the form of a simple message: NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS.”

They even filmed them doing the damage.

