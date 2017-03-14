Kick Off St. Patrick’s Day With KISS Morning Crew At Ye Olde Falcon Pub

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and for those of you who want to start the celebration a little earlier than usual, come join the KISS 99.9 Morning Crew at the Ye Old Falcon Pub.

Fish, TC and U-Turn Laverne will be broadcasting live Friday morning and you’re invited!

Plus, there’s gonna be 99-cent Corned Beef Burritos, 99-cent green beer and plenty of giveaways including Undercover Concert Tickets.

And if that isn’t enough… back by popular demand we’ll be playing St. Potty’s Day Trivia and Gingerbeard.

So come join us at the Ye Olde Falcon Pub on St. Patrick’s Day morning, for some good ol’ St. Patty’s Day fun!

See you there!

Fish U-Turn and TC!!!!