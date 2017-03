Frankie Ballard got married last Sunday at the Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas. He told us all on Instagram saying… “Someday baby, you’ll accomp’ny me…and that day is today @oldsmokeysboots has become my wife.” Yep… Frankie married his sweetheart Christina Murphy.

btw… Old Smokeys Boots is Christina’s boot and accessory company. Christina was in Frankie’s video for “Helluva Life.”