Vince Gill Joining The Eagles?

That’s the word from “Pollstar” the concert industry trade publication. The Eagles need a replacement for Glenn Frey for the Classic East & Classic West festivals in July… and Vince Gill is it.

Vince sang with Pure Prairie League and performed in honor of the Eagles at the Kennedy Center last December. And remember … 1993…”The Common Thread” album? Songs of the Eagles by country artists? Vince Gill recorded… “I can’t tell you why.” That album had a lot to do with the Eagles getting back together.

Still no word from Vince’s spokeswoman.

Classic West will be in LA at Dodgers Stadium July 15th … Classic East will be at Citi Field in NY on July 29th.

A few nice fly-away vaycay concerts for you.