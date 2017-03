Looks like October 24th Charlie Daniels will release his memoir…”Never Look at the Empty Seats.” In the book… Charlie will share stories about his life and his career.

Charlie said… “Quite a bit is known about my public life but there is so much more I’ve wanted to share, my early years, my faith, my struggles and the unique people and events which have had such an impact on who I am and what I do.”

Yep… Charlie Daniel’s memoir will come out right before he turns 81 years old October 28th. : )