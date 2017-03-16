Brett Eldredge Took Edgar To The Beach

Like many of us… Brett Eldredge knows there’s nothing like the unconditional love of a dog. Brett has a dog named Edgar who he recently took to the beach for his first ocean swim.

Brett said…

“I’ll walk off stage, sing in front of thousands and thousands of people and then I’ll go to the bus by myself. Now I’ve got Edgar to hang out with and that’s cool. There’s something about a dog’s love and it’s a lot of fun to share these journies with him.”

Edgar is 10 months old now and such a cutie.

Nothing sexier to me than a man who is loving and compassionate with children and animals. : ) – Darlene Evans