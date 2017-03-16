Jose Fernandez Responsible For Deadly Boat Crash

March 16, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Accident, Boat, Bryan, Jose Fernandez, marlins, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Marlins, MLB, pitcher

According to investigators, Jose’s DNA was found on the steering wheel and throttle and his injuries matched the damage on the center console.

I’ll leave out the investigators comments and skip straight to what the David Samson, the President of the Marlins, said…

“No matter what the report has concluded, nothing will ever diminish Jose’s everlasting positive connection with Miami and the Miami Marlins,” team President David Samson said in a statement. “Nor can it lessen the love and passion he felt for his family, friends, teammates and all his fans in South Florida and around the world.”

 

More from Bryan (2-7PM)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Walk For The Animals

Listen Live