ACM Watch: Will ‘May We All’ Endear Traditional Country Fans to Florida Georgia Line?

Florida Georgia Line has been game-changers in country music, adding elements of hip-hop and pop music into the genre. Indeed, both Nelly and the Backstreet Boys will join FGL on their tour this summer; FGL has collaborated with Nelly in the past and the Backstreet Boys guest on “God, Your Mama and Me” on FGL’s latest album, Dig Your Roots.

These types of team-ups may not appeal to long-time country fans, but one of their other collaborations on Dig Your Roots may turn older listeners on to them. Tim McGraw guests on the song, and in the video, for “May We All,” and our friend’s at Houston’s Morning Bull — aka George, Mo and Cowboy Dave — feel like it may be a bit of a game changer for FGL.

The song is nominated for Vocal Event of the Year at the ACMs; it’s up against Dierks Bentley and Elle King’s “Different For Girls,” Kenny Chesney and Pink’s “Setting the World on Fire,” Chris Young and Cassadee Pope’s “Think of You” and the star-packed “Forever Country” collaboration.

“I thought when Florida Georgia Line reached out, if you will, to the more traditional country side of our audience by bringing in Tim McGraw, I thought that was a great move,” George said.

“Did it feel kind of like a peace offering?” Mo asked. George agreed, and Mo noted, “If Tim McGraw says it’s OK [to like Florida Georgia Line], then it’s ok!”

Cowboy Dave was the lone dissenter, saying, “Too little, too late, sorry.”

It looks like FGL still has some work to do on their path to world domination.

